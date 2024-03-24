Keating Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,007 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $100.49 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

