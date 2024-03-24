Keating Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 174,586 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 174,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. Kilroy Realty makes up 4.8% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keating Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

