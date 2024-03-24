Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Workday makes up 1.0% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $277.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

