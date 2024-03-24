Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth $1,423,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPXL opened at $132.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

