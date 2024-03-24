Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $294,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

