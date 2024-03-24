Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.34 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.0% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keating Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

