Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $463,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.3% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.37 and its 200 day moving average is $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

