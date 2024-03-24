Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $627,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Williams Companies comprises about 0.4% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

