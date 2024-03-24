Keating Wealth Management LLC Invests $848,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. FedEx comprises approximately 0.6% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.68.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.41.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

