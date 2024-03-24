Keating Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

