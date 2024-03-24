Keating Wealth Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

