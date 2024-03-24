Keating Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 0.4% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $159.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $159.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average of $123.48.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.