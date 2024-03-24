Keating Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.8% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PM opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.