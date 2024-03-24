Keating Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of CL stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $89.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

