Keating Wealth Management LLC Takes $14.63 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 10.1% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keating Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

