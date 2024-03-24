Keating Wealth Management LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

