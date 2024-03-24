Keating Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $181.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.80. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

