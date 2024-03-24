Kevin Troup Purchases 10,000 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,075.75).

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.09) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.02. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.70 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £309.30 million, a P/E ratio of 954.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.83) to GBX 1,437 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

