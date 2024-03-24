Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

