Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Nordson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ NDSN opened at $268.52 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $204.60 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.36.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
