Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Old Republic International makes up 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 26.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORI opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

