Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Philip Morris International makes up 3.1% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
