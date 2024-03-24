Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

