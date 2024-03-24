Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,388,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,010,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,486,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FBIN opened at $82.20 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

