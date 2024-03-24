Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.