Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,686 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

