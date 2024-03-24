Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,878 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
