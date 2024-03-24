Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,878 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.