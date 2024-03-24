Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,100 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Vontier comprises approximately 1.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VNT opened at $44.76 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.