Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,058 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $312.63 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $316.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

