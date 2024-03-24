Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 3.5% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

