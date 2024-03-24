Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 96,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 126,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

