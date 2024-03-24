Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $87.38 and a one year high of $143.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

