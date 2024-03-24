Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 3.7% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.