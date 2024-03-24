Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 19,189 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

