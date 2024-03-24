Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,641 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.