Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $286.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.94. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

