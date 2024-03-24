Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,006 shares of company stock worth $8,054,153. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

