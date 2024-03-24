Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up about 1.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

