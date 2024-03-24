Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $246,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

ORCL opened at $127.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

