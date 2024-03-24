Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $3.46 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Newmont makes up 3.2% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.