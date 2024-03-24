Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $4.91 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Cameco makes up 4.6% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

CCJ opened at $43.19 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

