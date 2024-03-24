Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $536,000 in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 80,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 493,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,931,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,937 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 166,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 7.01. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

