Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $736,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.16. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.