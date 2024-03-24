Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $758,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $156.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

