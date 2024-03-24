Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 847,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.