Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

