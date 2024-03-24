Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Teck Resources accounts for 1.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $43.60 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

