Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. HP accounts for approximately 2.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in HP by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 4,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in HP by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.