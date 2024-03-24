Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 3.1% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,832,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $105.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.