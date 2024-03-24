Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 316,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FSM opened at $3.39 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.